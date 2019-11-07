Meghan McCain Admits She Doesn’t Like When She Gets Booed On ‘The View’

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain admitted the one thing she doesn’t like the audience to do.

In honor of the 5,000th episode of “The View” airing Thursday, McCain and fellow co-host Joy Behar interviewed each other, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

The two were open about their relationship and how tense the atmosphere on the show can get.

“This is a very hard job,” McCain told Behar. “I think because you and I are so emotionally invested in the topics, I get very upset or happy. It’s like, lots of intense emotions on this show and part of it is the political climate we’re in and part of it’s just the nature of the show, getting booed is very hard.”

“I’m still not used to it,” she continued. “I don’t like when the audience does that.” (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan McCain ‘Feels Like She Is Going To War’ On ‘The View’)

McCain also addressed the reports that the two don’t get along when they’re off camera.

“It really hurts my feelings!” McCain said. “It genuinely hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next door to each other and you and I have the same emotional reaction to things, sometimes in different ways, but we’re both upset equally, the equal amount of the same things. And I wish people would give us a break, for real.”