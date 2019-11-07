Vice President Mike Pence Slams Allegation He Would Use 25th Amendment Against Trump: ‘Appalling’

Vice President Mike Pence dismissed claims that he would be on board with using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office during a Thursday press gaggle.

Pence responded to the rumors, which were included in the new book “A Warning” by The New York Times’ anonymous op-ed author, while filing paperwork in New Hampshire for the Trump-Pence re-election campaign. (RELATED: Mike Pence Says Trump ‘Did Nothing Wrong,’ Describes His Own Conversations With Ukraine’s President)

“In the book, Anonymous claims that senior officials had no doubt that Pence would support invoking the 25th amendment if the majority of the cabinet agreed,” reporter Yashar Ali tweeted on Wednesday.

“I never heard anything in my time as Vice President about the 25th amendment. And why would I?” Pence told reporters about the allegation in New Hampshire. “Those rumors — I dismissed them several years ago and I’m happy to dismiss them … today.”

Pence also referred to the anonymous book as “appalling.”

Pence’s Press Secretary, Katie Waldman, also disputed the book’s claim earlier in the day, tweeting, “FAKE NEWS.”

The anonymous New York Times author, who serves in the Trump administration, wrote an op-ed last year promising to subvert any Trump policies that he or she finds questionable or inappropriate. The op-ed author’s new book, which promises to reveal private conversations involving the president, is set to be released on November 19.