Magomed Ankalaev Knocks Out Dalcha Lungiambula With Brutal Kick At UFC Moscow

Magomed Ankalaev lit up Dalcha Lungiambula at UFC Moscow on Saturday.

Ankalaev defeated Lungiambula by dropping him with a brutal kick to the head at the start of the third round.

Of all the beatings we've seen handed out in the UFC, this one from Ankalaev is right up there with the best of them.

Watch the awesome moment below.

Like I said, it doesn’t get much better than that when it comes to the UFC and the product Dana White is giving fans.

Ankalaev ended that fight in epic fashion. You almost have to feel bad for Lungiambula. He didn’t even know what hit him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magomed Ankalaev (@ankalaev_magomed) on Sep 29, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

If Ankalaev keeps winning fights in this fashion, then he’s going to quickly become a major star in the UFC. There’s no question about that at all.

People love major knockouts and that’s exactly what Ankalaev gave the fans on Saturday in Moscow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magomed Ankalaev (@ankalaev_magomed) on Apr 4, 2019 at 8:09am PDT

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the fight. I think most of you will agree with me.