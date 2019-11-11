CNN’s Media Firefighter Brian Stelter Turns His Back On ABC’s Epstein Cover-Up

The biggest story in news last week was ABC spiking the Jeffrey Epstein scoop, but if you’re a dedicated Brian Stelter watcher, you’d have no idea it even happened.

Daily Caller White House correspondent Amber Athey and social media manager Logan Hall sat down Monday morning to break down the CNN media reporters interesting decision to not cover the story.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!