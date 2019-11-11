Fan Sues Madonna For Starting Her Concerts Too Late

A Florida fan has filed a lawsuit against musician Madonna.

Nate Hollander accused Madonna of breaching contract after the singer pushed her concert times to start later in the evening, according to a report published by NBC News.

Madonna is being sued by a fan for starting her concert two hours late https://t.co/ZPsrmVrdF8 — The Independent (@Independent) November 11, 2019



The original time for the Dec. 17 show was 8:30 p.m., but the start time of the concert, which will be held at the Fillmore Miami Beach, had been moved to 10:30 p.m. Hollander claimed the start time was pushed to accommodate Madonna, who is reportedly consistently late to her own concerts.

“Ticketholders [have] to work and go to school the next day, which prevent[s] them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m,” the fan claimed in the lawsuit. (RELATED: Letter From Tupac To Madonna Set To Be Auctioned Off Starting At $100,000)

Hollander’s tickets were worth $1,024.95, but after the concert time changed he claimed the price of the tickets went down and he couldn’t sell them off.

This guy doesn’t sound like a true fan of Madonna at all. If he was, he wouldn’t even care what time the concert was going to start at. A true fan would show up early and stay as late as the performer was there, no questions asked.

Who knows though, maybe he will get his money back.