Dennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20M To Get Her Pregnant

Madonna reportedly was willing to shell out some big bucks just to have a child.

Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman claimed Madonna offered him $20 million to get the “Vogue” singer pregnant during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. The pair were romantically linked back in 1993.

“She said, ‘Dennis, you know that I’m ovulating,'” Rodman, 58, said as he recalled a phone conversation he once had with Madonna. “I said, ‘’What is that?’ I was trying to f–k with her, you know?”

Rodman was reportedly in Las Vegas at the time and flew back on Madonna’s jet in order to sleep with her. He claimed he immediately went back to Vegas to continue gambling. (RELATED: Dennis Rodman’s Agent Didn’t Know The Difference Between North And South Korea)

“She asked me that if I got her pregnant, she’d pay me $20 million,” the basketball player admitted. “That’s if the child was born.”

Well, we all know Madonna could definitely afford the financial agreement, but I can’t believe she’d pay that much money just to have a child. She eventually did end up having a child, but hopefully she didn’t have to pay the father of her child any money.

Too bad that deal didn’t cash out for Rodman.