We Found The Best Folding Tables For The Upcoming Holidays

Preparing for the holidays is no easy task. This time of year should be all about spending time with family and friends, not stressing about whether you have enough seats for everyone at the table or if you have enough food to feed the masses. You need to make sure you’re prepared before the holidays are in full swing. Luckily, there’s no need to worry. We’ve done the research for you concerning the best holiday folding tables to accompany all of your beloved guests. Here’s a few of our top picks:

Our Top Pick

1. Cosco Deluxe Fold-In-Half Blow Molded Folding Table

This folding table is top on our list because of its extreme durability. This table folds in the center safely and securely thanks to the secure lock feature that keeps the table closed when moving locations. This is perfect if you want to move this table outside for the summer months and inside for the holiday season. Another great feature of this table is the non-marring leg tips ensure your floors don’t get scratched. Carrying a table has never been made easier, as this table only weighs 25 pounds. As we approach the holidays, we know tables can get messy from all of the chaos. Don’t worry, though. This table is equipped with a premium HDPE resin surface that withstands most any mess or weather of any season. Get your Cosco Deluxe Fold-In-Half Table for a mere $52.

The User-Friendly Choice

2. Office Star Resin Multipurpose Rectangular Center Folding Table

This folding table sets up and closes without hesitation. This table comes with a convenient handle and lock for easy carry when the table is folded flat for storage. This table is also coated with resin to make it waterproof, stainproof, and impact-resistant. This table is of utmost durability thanks to its powder-coated steel tube frame. Alongside this, the steel tube frame can hold up to 300 pounds. So, whether you put your hefty Thanksgiving turkey or your bulky Christmas ham on the surface, this table can withstand it. This table is approximately six feet in length, making it perfect for accommodating a multitude of guests. Get yours today for only $70.

The Heavy Duty Option

3. National Public Seating Heavy Duty Folding Table

This rectangular table is 6 feet in length and can support up to 1,000 pounds of evenly distributed weight thanks to its 17 gauge durable steel frame. This table uses gravity slide lock features to keep the table 18 gauge steel legs from collapsing. The speckled gray plastic surface is almost two inches thick and can withstand extreme temperatures during outdoor usage. The surface is also lightly textured in order to resist any scratching that may occur. If you’re looking for a table that can withstand virtually anything, this is the table for you. You can get yours today for $72.

The Economical Choice

4. Lifetime Commercial Height Adjustable Folding Utility Table

Don’t have a table for the kids yet? This table is great option if you have young children, as it adjusts to a 29 inch table height and can hold up to 350 pounds. This table is of superior strength and durability thanks to the rustproof steel frame. Just to ensure you of the quality of their product, Lifetime backs this product with a ten year limited warranty. The surface is coated with a HDPE resin coating to resist scratches, stains, and any other messes that may come in contact with the surface. The greatest feature of this product is the height adjustment for children and adults. This holiday season, make sure to be prepared for your guests of all ages with this table. Listed at only $56, this table is a steal.

The Custom Built-To-Order Option

5. Correll R Series Blow Molded Plastic Commercial Duty Folding Table

This table is unique because it custom built-to-order. The strong integrated welded steel frame and legs provides a considerable durability. This table includes a lightweight carry feature as well as a water-proof surface. What makes this product unique is the colors it comes in. You may choose from six colors to match any occasion. Whichever color you choose, the surface is that color through and through, so if the table scratches, no white marks will appear. Whatever you choose from their variety of colors, shapes, or sizes, Correll will custom build you a unique table. If this isn’t cool enough for you, this product is made in the United States! If you are in need of a table this holiday season and love supporting American-based companies, this is the table for you!

