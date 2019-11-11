Woody Allen Reaches $68M Settlement With Amazon Studios

Director Woody Allen reached a settlement with Amazon Studios.

Allen sued Amazon Studios back in February for refusing to release his movie “A Rainy Day in New York,” according to a report published Monday by Page Six. The “Midnight In Paris” director claimed Amazon Studios pulled out of the deal after sexual abuse allegations against him resurfaced. Now, Amazon Studios will pay Allen $68 million.

Woody Allen settles $68 million Amazon lawsuit over ‘25-year-old, baseless allegation’ of sexual assault https://t.co/VpNfzQMpJ3 — The Independent (@Independent) November 11, 2019

“Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen,” the lawsuit reads.

Amazon reportedly backed out of the deal after Allen publicly insinuated that director Harvey Weinstein was the victim of a “witch hunt.” (RELATED: ‘I Would Consider Working With Him Again’: Jeff Goldblum Defends Woody Allen After Sexual Abuse Allegations)

“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either,” the filmmaker said. “But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”

Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, has claimed the director molested her when she was 7 years old. Allen denied the claims.