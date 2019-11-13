Ellie Goulding Threatens To Back Out Of Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show Due To Salvation Army Ties

Musician Ellie Goulding has changed her mind about performing at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime performance due to complaints over the Salvation Army.
Goulding has now threatened to back out of the performance unless the Salvation Army does donates to an LGBTQ cause, according to a report published by Fox News. The Cowboys v. Bills game was to be the kick off of the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign uses donations to provide shelter to the homeless and holiday gifts for children.
View this post on Instagram
Ok so maybe hairnet not my strongest look but thank you @salvationarmyus for having us in New York. As you know, I have spent a lot of time in shelters in London, and this was my first time in NYC… The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need. I sat and spoke to several people who had come in from the bitter cold for some food (they serve to over 150 per day here) , warmth and perhaps a chat with one of the volunteers. ????????
The “Love Me Like You Do” singer shared a photo of herself on Tuesday volunteering at a Salvation Army in New York City. After the photo was posted, she received backlash over her decision to support the charity.
“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community,” she wrote in the comments of the photo, The Dallas Morning News reported. (RELATED: Kyle Rudolph Makes Incredible One-Handed Touchdown Against The Dallas Cowboys)
“I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do,” Goulding added. “Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”