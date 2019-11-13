‘Abortion Is A Symptom Of Needing To Not Be Pregnant,’ Abortion Expert Says

Abortion doctor and commentator Dr. Jennifer Gunter said Wednesday that “abortion is a symptom of needing to not be pregnant.”

Gunter, who is the author of the 2019 “The Vagina Bible” and a New York Times contributor, tweeted the statement as part of a series of tweets on “how to stop a civil war on abortion.” She has not responded to a request for comment on the medical accuracy of her statement.

“Here is how to stop a civil war on Abortion: Mind your own uterus,” Gunter tweeted Wednesday. (RELATED: In Check On Live Action, Fact Checkers Cited Doctor Who Openly Spewed Hate For Anti-Abortion Groups)

“Follow evidence based medicine, which includes affordable and easy access to the entire scope of reproductive health care and quality sex education. Work on everything in America that contributes to poverty.”

Abortion is a symptom of needing to not be pregnant. There are many ways to reduce the need, e.g. contraception, sex education, pre conceptual folic acid, quality health care (before and during pregnancy), eliminating poverty, eliminating domestic violence, etc. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 13, 2019

“Abortion is a symptom of needing to not be pregnant,” Gunter added. “There are many ways to reduce the need, e.g. contraception, sex education, pre conceptual folic acid, quality health care (before and during pregnancy), eliminating poverty, eliminating domestic violence, etc.”

Gunter also said that people who focus on sex-selective abortion, abortions performed if the mother does not like the baby’s predicted sex, are saying that “the only time a woman matters is when she isa fetus.”

“Want to end the abortion civil war,” Gunter added. “Take abortion out of politics.”

Gunter frequently contributes to the New York Times column “You Asked,” writing about vaginas, periods, women’s reproductive health, and more. She formerly wrote similar stories for HuffPost as a contributor where she referred to herself with the bio, “OB/GYN, writer, sexpert, defender of evidence-based medicine, Canadian Spice.”

Gunter has also been cited by the Guardian as a defender of abortion.

The New York Times, the Guardian, and HuffPost did not yet respond to requests for comment on the medical accuracy of Gunter’s words as an abortion expert.

