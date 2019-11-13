Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The Time A Director Asked To See Her Boobs Off Set

Actress Jennifer Lopez has once again opened up about the time a director asked her to show him her boobs.

Lopez joined actresses Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Lupita Nyong’o, Laura Dern and Awkwafina for a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday. During the discussion Lopez recalled the interaction with an unnamed Hollywood director.

“He wanted to see my boobs,” Lopez shared. “And I was like, ‘We’re not on set.’ And I said no, I stood up for myself. But it was so funny because I remember being so panicked [at] the moment.” (RELATED: REPORT: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Set To Perform At Super Bowl LIV)

“And by the way, there was a costume designer in the room with me,” she continued. “So there was another woman in the room and he says this and I said no. Luckily, a little bit of the Bronx came out, and I was like, ‘I don’t have to show you my — No. On the set, you can see them.’

Lopez was set to do a nude scene in the film she was working on at the time. The “Hustlers” star claimed he later apologized.

“That’s the thing because if you give in, [at] that moment, all of a sudden that person is off and running, thinking they can do whatever they want,” Lopez said. “And because I put up a little boundary right there and said no, he laid off and then later on apologized. But the minute he walked out of the room, the costume designer was like, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry that just happened.'”