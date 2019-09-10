REPORT: Jennifer Lopez In Talks To Perform At Next Superbowl Halftime Show

Pop star Jennifer Lopez is reportedly in talks to perform at this year’s NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Lopez is reportedly “at the top of the NFL’s list,” according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official,” the source told ET. “Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true.”

“Jennifer has had an incredible career that spans over decades and this platform would give her the biggest stage ever to showcase it,” the source continued. “Jennifer has already worked with the NFL this year promoting the season, so things are looking good.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Carries $5,695 Crystal Clutch To ‘Hustlers’ Premiere)

Lopez opened up about the possibility of performing at the Super Bowl to ET in July.

“Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see,” she shared at the time. “They make their own decisions over there.”

Lopez performing at the halftime show would be a really huge deal. Everyone is going to watch no matter who the performer is, but with Lopez as the chosen one maybe more people would enjoy it. She’s a classic for sure.