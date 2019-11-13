Jorge Masvidal Says Conor McGregor Has Gone Silent, Wanted Nate Diaz To Win At UFC 244

Jorge Masvidal continued to poke at Conor McGregor with some recent comments.

Ever since defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244, there's been a lot of chatter about what the star right will do, and if a potential bout with McGregor is on the horizon. From the sounds of it, I would bet on it just yet.

"He was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate…since I've won. He hasn't said a peep," Masvidal said Tuesday on the "Dan Le Batard Show."

The new face of the UFC also added that he'd be "licking" his "chops" if McGregor actually wants to get after it.

Watch the segment below.

“He was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate…” @GamebredFighter says Conor McGregor has been silent since UFC 244 pic.twitter.com/niLVpGMONr — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) November 12, 2019

This isn’t the first time Masvidal has pretty much said McGregor doesn’t have the stones to fight him. Right after his UFC 244 victory, he pretty much said the exact same thing.

He told the world the Irish-born star didn’t want any part of him.

“You know what the f*ck I’ll do to that little dude, bro. I’ll f*ck that little guy up, man. He’s a f*cking midget.” @GamebredFighter says it’d simply be cruel to put him in the octagon with @TheNotoriousMMA. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/Ey5HH4TeUU — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 3, 2019

The reality is the hype around a potential McGregor/Masvidal fight will only get cranked up as more time passes, and it’ll really go through the roof if the former wins his January 18 return.

However, I’m inclined to agree with Masvidal. I’m not sure McGregor wants any part of him at the moment. He’s the fastest rising star in the sport.

He worked over Nate Diaz with ease.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m not convinced at all that McGregor can hang with Masvidal. He lit up Ben Askren and then defeated Nate Diaz.

The man is on fire. McGregor might want to steer clear of him.