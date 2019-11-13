Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal They Won’t Spend Christmas With The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not be spending the Christmas holidays with the Royal family.

The family could be spending Christmas at home in Windsor or could travel to the United States to spend time with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, according to a report published Tuesday by The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take a six-week break after Harry’s appearance at an event Sunday at Royal Albert Hall.

Originally, it seemed as if the royals were going to spend Thanksgiving in the U.S. and then return to the Queen’s Norfolk home for Christmas. However, they told Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip they would not be attending.

“They need some time away to recharge and decide their plans for next year,” a royal source told The Sun. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry Snaps At Reporter Who Asked Unscheduled Question)

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward called Christmas at the castle “stressful” and suggested that could be the reason the royals aren’t attending with baby Archie.

“Christmas at Sandringham can be quite stressful so perhaps they don’t want to go with Archie at such a young age,” Seward said. “Having said that, Sandringham has played host to many many children through the ages and is well set up for them.”

“The Queen might be a little hurt but she’s far too gracious to ever let it show or be known,” the biographer continued.