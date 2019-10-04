REPORT: Prince Harry Snaps At Reporter Who Asked Unscheduled Question

Prince Harry had a tense interaction with a reporter after his visit to the Mauwa Health Centre in Malawi.

The moment came moments before the Duke released a strong statement to the press regarding the treatment of wife Meghan Markle in the news, according to a report published Thursday by E! News.

Prince Harry reprimanded Sky News journalist Rhiannon Mills for asking a question while the Duke was on the way to his car.

“That short conversation, what do you hope to achieve through it?” Mills asked Prince Harry.

“What? Ask them,” Harry responded. (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle Is Missing Engagement Ring In Photos From South Africa Trip)

To which the reporter responded, “Is that why it’s important for you to come and talk to them?”

“Rhiannon, don’t behave like this,” the Prince chastised.

I’ve never read a royal statement quite like this one #PrinceHarry : pic.twitter.com/sKOFPXnRSO — Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) October 1, 2019



Hours later, the Royals would release a statement condemning the press’ behavior towards Markle.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry said in a statement.

“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been,” he continued. “Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.”