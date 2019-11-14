South Carolina President Robert Caslen Says He Won’t Fire Will Muschamp Before The End Of The Season

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp won’t be fired before the season is over.

The Gamecocks are having another incredibly disappointing season under Muschamp’s leadership. Yes, they beat Georgia, but they’re also coming off a humiliating loss to Appalachian State. Yet, nothing will change until the season is over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

University president Robert Caslen told The Greenville News on Tuesday, “Coach Muschamp is my coach. That’s the message. He will be my coach through the end of the season, and then, just like any other coach that’s out there, whether it’s a soccer coach, whether it’s the equestrian coach, whatever, they’re going to do an end-of-year assessment, the athletic director does. Then, we’ll see what’s up.”

One of the reasons why the Gamecocks might not be able to fire Muschamp is his insanely large buyout, which Caslen touched on as well.

“If I wanted to do that — I’m not saying I would — but where am I going to come up with $18 million? There’s so much more, as the president of a university, I could do with $18 million than to buy out a coach’s contract,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb) on Nov 9, 2019 at 12:43pm PST

I love how Muschamp’s job security has been confirmed, but only for the next couple weeks. After that, who knows what will happen, right?

The reality of the situation is that South Carolina simply can’t afford to fire the head football coach, and Caslen is pretty much saying as much.

An $18 million buyout is an insane amount of money, and not many people would be willing to write that kind of check.

It sounds like Caslen is firmly in that camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb) on Oct 12, 2019 at 1:35pm PDT

Plus, Muschamp now has his quarterback of the future in Ryan Hilinski. I think you have to give him at least one more season calling the shots.

If he goes out next year with Hilinski and they suck again, then it might be time to look at somebody else.

At this moment, I think you ride with Muschamp. That $18 million buyout is just too much to justify dumping and running. Props to his agent for locking that up.