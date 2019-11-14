WALL: Democratic Hate For Trump — Now An Impeachable Offense

Democrats have been challenging the legitimacy of the election by any means available to them since their loss in 2016. In doing so, they are depriving the American people of the president that they chose in a fair and open election. Wednesday’s hearing by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence was nothing more than a partisan charade that undermined the credibility of Congress.

Were the hearing witnesses the best Democrats could find to keep up the facade? None of those who testified were even on the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. None have first hand knowledge of what was even said on the call.

Let’s stick to the facts.

What did the witnesses tell us? To start, there’s still no evidence to back up Democratic claims that President Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden in return for aid. There’s no evidence Ukraine was aware of a hold on U.S. aid. Both witnesses highlighted the strategic importance of aiding Ukraine. As it turns out, Ukraine ended up receiving more aid than they did under President Obama.

Ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony hinted that he was concerned over the direction of foreign policy, rather than “quid pro quo.” Since when did unelected bureaucrats make foreign policy? Even though the Trump administration has given Ukraine more support than any previous administration, witnesses asserted that this aid was corrupt because of a disagreement on policy, not substance.

What else did we learn? That Democrats like Adam Schiff will continue to make sure this process is anything but fair and open by tyrannically denying the minority the right to call witnesses and ask questions as they see fit. Worse, the White House counsel is not even allowed to respond to the accusations against the president and cross examine witnesses. Democrats are of course exploiting impeachment for political gain.

Clearly, due process, the foundation of the American rule of law, takes a backseat to #resist and a raw play for power.

Outside the D.C. bubble, few could explain what’s actually going on. They’ve largely tuned out, and they’re confused as to why House Democrats would delay and obstruct rather than do their jobs and legislate. Chances are, voters are already growing sick of hearing about impeachment day in and day out.

Many are outraged at how Democrats have misappropriated impeachment for purely partisan means. Democrats telegraphed their intention to impeach this duly elected President since day one without a shred of evidence of wrongdoing. Why should we take them seriously now? By weaponizing impeachment for political means, Democrats have perverted the process and in doing so have permanently delegitimized the institutions and powers of Congress.

The long-term implications stemming from these proceedings will be damaging. Impeachment is a process that should be traversed respectfully and with a high regard for due process. The fact that so many House Democrats blatantly revel in a matter of such great importance demonstrates unequivocally that this impeachment is nothing more than a political charade.

Imagine what it will look like when Trump almost inevitably remains in office and goes on to win reelection in 2020 — which is quite a strong possibility. Democrats’ use of impeachment as a purely political tool to punish their enemies will appear blatant. As with the boy who cried wolf, the fact that the Democrats have so politicized perfectly acceptable presidential activity degrades the American people’s trust in Congress.

Wednesday’s hearing reminded us that Democrats hate the president and will do anything to see him removed. The facts aren’t adding up, but Democrats will clearly stop at nothing to overturn the outcome of the 2016 election, even if it means burning the House down to do it.

Noah Wall is vice president of Advocacy at FreedomWorks, a nationwide grassroots organization dedicated to lower taxes, smaller government, individual liberty and the American rule of law.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.