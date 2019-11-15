Report: Lori Loughlin ‘Discouraged’ About Her Fate Following The Sentences Being Handed Down In College Admission Scam

Lori Loughlin is reportedly feeling “discouraged” and “concerned” about her fate as she is watching the sentencing coming down for other parents allegedly involved in the college admission scam.

"There's a similarity to the cases," a source close to the 55-year-old actress shared with People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

"And they're [Loughlin and husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli] smart enough to see that," the source added. "So they're very concerned."

The source continued, noting the recent case involving a California parent, 56-year-old real estate executive Toby MacFarlane. His charges are reportedly similar to those against the "Full House" actress. He was sentenced on Wednesday to six months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

“If this guy pleaded guilty and was still given six months, what does that mean for them,” the source explained. “If they’re convicted, their sentences are going to be very severe. Also, they face more charges than Mr. McFarlane did. They’re very discouraged.”

“It’s very hard for Lori not to obsess about this case and what her future will be,” the source added. “She knows that she should focus on all the good things in her life, but it’s almost impossible for her to do it. This is hanging over her head every single day.”

As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges along with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

The pair allegedly paid $500,000 to get both of their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into USC by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits. If found guilty they face a maximum of 45 years behind bars for the alleged crime.