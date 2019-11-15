Selena Gomez Backs Taylor Swift In Feud With Scooter Braun Over The Star’s Music

Musician Selena Gomez has backed Taylor Swift in the on-going feud with entertainment mogul Scooter Braun.

Gomez shared her statement on her Instagram story Friday morning after Swift made her thoughts public on social media, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don’t mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion,” Gomez wrote. Other celebrities who have backed Swift include Gigi Hadid, Halsey and others.

“It’s greed, manipulation and power,” she continued. “There is no heart or thought of anyone else. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom. You’ve robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world. ” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Makes Urgent Plea To Fans After Her Battle With Scooter Braun Over Her Old Songs Starts Up Again)

Swift accused Braun and Scott Borchetta of only allowing her to play her old music if she doesn’t re-record her masters.

“I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it,” Swift wrote in her post. “I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team, but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I’m planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark.”