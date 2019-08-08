Taylor Swift Talks About The Dangers Of ‘Cancel Culture’ In New Vogue Interview

Singer Taylor Swift opened up about the online hate she received after her public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Swift had strong words to say about the “cancel culture” after the release of her newest single “You Need To Calm Down” in the September issue of Vogue published Thursday.

“A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience,” Swift told Vogue. “I don’t think there are that many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Admits She Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ After Kim Kardashian Seemed To Label Her A ‘Snake’)

“When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show,” Swift continued. “It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, ‘Kill yourself.'”

Swift was ultimately “canceled” after she became angry about lyrics in Kanye’s song “Famous.” Kardashian took to Twitter afterwards and released videos of conversations between Swift and Kanye while calling Swift a “snake.”

Swift has a point with her ideas on “cancel culture.” It’s sad what has happened to our society today. We’re like a herd of people following what one person has deemed as right and everybody else must obey. However, it has very real repercussions.