LSU Remains At The Top Of The Latest College Football Polls

LSU is still the number one team in America after the latest college football polls were released Sunday.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Oregon Oklahoma Utah Penn State Florida

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Alabama Oregon Utah Oklahoma Penn State Florida

I understand why LSU is still at the top of the list, but let’s not pretend like they were ultra impressive this past weekend against Ole Miss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Rebels aren’t good. They’re just not. I wish they were, but they’re not. Yet, they still scored 37 points on LSU.

That’s not a great sign if you’re a fan of the Tigers. You can’t be letting teams like Ole Miss run all over your defense.

Ohio State played Rutgers this weekend in what can only be described as a televised practice. Justin Fields and company took care of business, and now the real meat if their schedule will unfold with Penn State and Michigan.

Everything they want is ahead of them, and the Buckeyes are looking like the best damn team in America.

Clemson also put a beatdown on Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are actually good this year, which makes the 52-3 win a little more impressive than on any other random season.

I think it’s safe to say the Tigers from Baton Rouge, the Buckeyes, and Dabo Swinney’s squads are clearly the three best teams in America, and the polls mirror that thinking.

