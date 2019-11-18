Tua Tagovailoa Goes To Houston For Hip Surgery, Is Expected To Make A Full Recovery

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have hip surgery in Houston on Monday.

In a statement from Dr. Lyle Cain on Sunday, it was announced the Crimson Tide star was being taken to Texas for further operations after a devastating injury against Mississippi State.

The statement claimed Tua is expected to make a “full recovery.”

Tua is headed to Houston for surgery pic.twitter.com/6zhthqpwKT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2019

Tua was rolled up on his hip at the end of the first half against the Bulldogs, and it immediately became apparent that it was a super serious situation.

He was taken via helicopter to Birmingham to get his dislocated hip stabilized, and it was quickly announced that he was done for the year.

Why was Tua still playing in the game when he was already banged up with an ankle problem and it was a blowout? Well, Nick Saban said it was to practice the two minute drill.

Take that for what it’s worth, but there’s no doubt the head coach was visibly shaken by what had happened.

Here’s Nick Saban’s halftime interview with ESPN on Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury and the plan before halftime pic.twitter.com/ZKixkhf2Ds — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) November 16, 2019

I really do hope Tua makes a full recovery, but he has a very long road ahead of him. Hip injuries are no joke, especially for a superstar athlete.

I might not cheer for Alabama, but I hope like hell we see him play again. He’s a great player, and he’s a class act.

You never want to see a guy like that get hurt. Get well soon, Tua.