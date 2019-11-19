FBI Investigating Whether A ‘Criminal Enterprise’ Was Involved In Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

The FBI is reportedly looking into a possible “criminal enterprise” involved in the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Fox News, Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer testified on Capitol Hill onTuesday, revealing, “The FBI is involved and they are looking at criminal enterprise” in his death.

Epstein died in Manhattan Correctional Center in New York City in August in what was ruled a suicide. However, his death a spurred a number of theories about other possible causes of his death. (RELATED: George Stephanopoulos Says It Was A Mistake To Dine With Epstein After His First Stint In Jail)

Jeffrey’s brother Mark Epstein recently told the Miami Herald that he doesn’t think he killed himself.

“I could see if he got a life sentence, I could then see him taking himself out, but he had a bail hearing coming up,” he said.

Epstein also called his death “too much to be a coincidence.”

The two guards who were on duty on the night of Epstein’s death are reportedly expected to be arrested this week due to allegations of not checking on him.