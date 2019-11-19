Two Jail Workers Arrested For Failure To Check On Jeffrey Epstein: Report

Authorities arrested two jail workers who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died on charges Tuesday morning related to allegedly failing to check on him, a person with knowledge of the matter reportedly said.

Epstein, arrested on child sex trafficking charges in July, died of an apparent suicide Aug. 10 in a Manhattan jail cell. The federal Bureau of Prisons employees came under fire after Epstein’s death because they failed to adequately monitor the prison where he was being held, The New York Times reported.

The employees, whose names have not been released, are expected to be charged later Tuesday morning in Manhattan.

During the night Epstein died, the workers fell asleep and then falsified records to cover it up, several officials with knowledge of the matter said, according to The NYT. They were supposed to check on Epstein every half-hour. (RELATED: Katie Pavlich Ties ABC’s Epstein Cover-Up To Clintons, Stephanopoulos)

It was previously reported that the two workers would likely face criminal charges. Sources said that they would be charged with falsifying prison records, The Associated Press reported Monday. Despite a medical examiner ruling Epstein’s death a suicide by hanging, many have doubts and believe the disgraced millionaire may have been murdered.

