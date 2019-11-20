Chamberlain Smith Tweets Photo Taken Prior To Terrifying Collision During Georgia/Auburn Game

Chamberlain Smith appears to be doing okay, and tweeted a photo taken moments before her scary collision.

Smith was hit by a Georgia player while taking photos during the game against the Tigers, and had to be taken off on a stretcher to the hospital after being motionless for a small amount of time.

A scary scene at the Auburn game. A Georgia student photographer, according to reports, run over by Bulldogs RB Brian Herrien. She was down motionless for several minutes before she was strapped into a stretcher and taken off the field. pic.twitter.com/45uqVJhW8i — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 16, 2019

She seemed to be in very high spirits on Tuesday when she tweeted a photo she snapped moments before Brian Herrien ran into her. She tweeted that she hoped Herrien would “love” the shot and that it was “the last thing” her camera saw before she was hit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you asking if I got “the” shot, here it is!! The last thing my camera & I saw before being tackled. @brianherrienn, I hope you LOVE this photo!! #godawgs pic.twitter.com/mxWfyWhcUU — Chamberlain Smith (@ChamberlainSmit) November 19, 2019

Given how scary of a situation this was when it happened, I think we’re all glad to see it end on a good note. I was sitting in a bar in Lincoln, Nebraska, and everybody was glued to the TVs.

Chamberlain getting hit immediately silenced the room because she literally wasn’t moving at all.

Here’s the AP photo that captures the moment before the collision on the sidelines with Georgia photography intern Chamberlain Smith. #UGAvsAUB #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/jXgrxxhrsL — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 17, 2019

Luckily, it sounds like she bounced back relatively quickly, and now has one hell of an awesome photo for the rest of her life.

Given how bad it was on the field, I think I speak for everybody when I say we’re all happy to hear she’s in high spirits.

Hopefully, she’s back to taking pictures sooner than later for the Bulldogs.