Entertainment Weekly Releases New Photos From ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

Photos from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” have dropped, and fans won’t want to miss them.

Entertainment Weekly released several shots from the highly-anticipated conclusion to the latest part of the saga. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

We see Rey with a lightsaber and a training ball in one, stormtroopers in another, Poe flying the Falcon in one and much more.

Take a look at them below.

A bunch of new images for #TheRiseOfSkywalker have dropped, via @EW

Today marks one month before the film officially arrives in theaters pic.twitter.com/eIQBMYUKYC — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 19, 2019

Love seeing Poe fly the Falcon – feel like that’s been a long time coming. I wouldn’t mind Poe taking over the Falcon, nor would I mind watching further Poe & Chewbacca adventures#TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/ph0G5BMLkS — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 19, 2019

You can go ahead and inject these photos right into my veins. This is the perfect kind of content ahead of the December 20 release.

They’re all awesome. Every single one of them should have fans pumped for the ending of the newest movies.

I know a lot of people have ragged on the latest “Star Wars” movies and complained that they are not very good. Sure, there’s plenty to criticize.

I’m there with you on some of it, but not all the way. People like comparing everything to the original trilogy, which is just silly.

Nothing is ever going to be that good. All we can ask for is to be entertained, and I’ve found the Rey films to be fun.

Perfect? No. Fun? Without a doubt.

Now, it’s time to find out how it all ends between Rey and Kylo Ren. You can bet everything you have “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will dominate the box office.