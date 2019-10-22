Watch The New Trailer For ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

The latest trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” dropped late Monday night, and it’s incredible.

The plot of the final film, according to IMDB, is, “The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.”

In the new trailer, we see Rey continuing to battle her demons as it seems like her and Kylo are meant to team up. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

However, that’s not really a new development. The part everybody is talking about involves Palpatine. Give the trailer a watch below.

So, does this mean that Palpatine is somehow alive? To be honest with all of you, I wouldn’t be a huge fan of that development.

What was the whole point of Luke and Darth Vader’s epic fight and Palpatine’s death in “Return of the Jedi” if the evil Sith lord returns in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

It would kind of make Luke’s entire storyline a little pointless, right?

Hopefully, it’s not that simple because that’d be a huge letdown. Having said that, “The Rise of Skywalker” still looks like an incredibly badass film.

Daisy Ridley as Rey has been a lot of fun to watch, and I look forward to her hopefully flirting with the dark side in “Episode IX.”

You can catch “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters Dec. 20. I have no doubt the box office numbers are going to be through the roof.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the new trailer. I’m guessing most of you liked it like I did.