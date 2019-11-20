REPORT: ‘Joker’ Sequel Is In Development After Gigantic Box Office Success

We apparently haven’t seen the last of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday morning, “Joker” director Todd Phillips has gotten the green light to film a sequel to the hit movie for Warner Brothers.

The decision comes after “Joker” made more than a billion dollars around the globe. (RELATED: ‘Joker’ Earns More Than $1 Billion At The Box Office Globally)

This development shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention. You know what Hollywood loves?

It loves making money. That’s exactly what “Joker” has done, and it has done it in spades. It’s the highest earning R-rated film ever made, and it crossed the seemingly mythical billion dollar mark.

That’s more than enough to get people paying attention and wanting a sequel.

I haven’t even seen “Joker” yet, so I have no idea what the sequel could be about. All I know is that I love the fact business is booming for this movie.

There were a lot of dumb issues raised about the movie. Clearly, that didn’t do anything to stop people from watching it. In fact, it probably only raised the interest level.

There’s obviously no release date yet for the “Joker” sequel, but stay tuned for more updates when we have them.