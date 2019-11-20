Miami Dolphins Cut Mark Walton After Allegations Of Domestic Violence

The Miami Dolphins released running back Mark Walton after he was accused of domestic violence.

Walton was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman after he allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend “several times in her face and head,” according to ESPN on Tuesday.

The same report claimed officers on the scene “observed swelling to the woman’s left eye.” Walton was sent packing by the Dolphins on Tuesday after his arrest in the early morning hours.

Obviously, Walton is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s the way the justice system works here in America, and that’s the way it should be.

Trust me, you don’t want to be living in a country where it’s guilty until proven innocent.

Having said that, there’s a high chance Walton’s career is over if he’s convicted of beating his pregnant girlfriend.

The NFL is willing to forgive a lot. I find it hard to believe it’s going to forgive a guy who is easily replaceable if it’s found he beat a pregnant.

Add in the fact this isn’t Walton’s first legal issue, and you have a recipe for a guy staying out of the league.

Walton’s arrest and removal from the team also won’t do much to stop the belief that the NFL has a serious problem with its players and violence against women. (RELATED: Former NFL Star Gets Sentenced In Domestic Violence Case)

It’s just the latest allegation facing a pro football player. I don’t have an answer on how to fix the situation, but something clearly needs to change.

Stay tuned for more updates when we have them, but it sounds like Walton is potentially in some serious trouble.