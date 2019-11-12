Miami Dolphins Will Keep Starting Ryan Fitzpatrick At Quarterback For The ‘Foreseeable Future’

The Miami Dolphins plan to stick with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

According to Barry Jackson on Monday afternoon, head coach Brian Flores told the media that Fitz would continue to be the man under center for the "foreseeable future."

Flores said Fitzpatrick will remain QB for “foreseeable future.”… In other QB news today, Redskins name Haskins starter rest of season — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 11, 2019

There’s only way I read into this, and it’s that Rosen’s time in Miami is rapidly nearing an end. Flores and the other people running the show must have seen enough to know he’s not the future.

That might mean they’re gearing up to draft a quarterback in the first round in 2020. That’s about the only reason I can think of to not play Rosen at all.

They need to find out if he’s the guy for the future or not. Given the fact this is a lost season, you’d think that’s what they’d do.

Instead, they’re going with the veteran journeyman. That has me convinced the Josh Rosen experiment in Miami is over.

Why do I feel that way? It’s really simple. If they wanted to hang onto him and develop him, then he’d be getting as many reps as he could.

The fact he’s not tells me that the Dolphins are already looking at the future, and Rosen isn’t in the plans.

I hope I’m wrong, but I have a feeling I’m not.

We’ll see what the Dolphins do in the offseason, but I’m guessing there’s a real chance they draft another passer and possibly trade Rosen.