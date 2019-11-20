Team Trump Congratulates Hunter Biden As DNA Test Confirms His Love Child ‘With Scientific Certainty’

DNA test results confirmed Wednesday that Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, is the father of former basketball player Lunden Alexis Roberts’s baby, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

49-year-old Hunter Biden is the father of Lunden Alexis Roberts’s baby, a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of Roberts shows. Roberts, who is 28 and a former college basketball player, filed a petition for paternity and support for her one-year-old baby in May, the Daily Mail reports. Hunter Biden denied the allegations in August and requested that the court dismiss the allegations altogether.

The November motion stated “that DNA testing has established with scientific certainty” that the defendant is the father of the plaintiff’s child and that Hunter Biden “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.”

Roberts said the baby’s “paternal grandfather, Joe Biden, is seeking the nomination of the Democratic Party for President of the United States of America,” and is considered “by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020.”

Documents filed by Roberts’s attorney Clint Lancaster show Hunter Biden eventually agreed to take a DNA test that confirmed his paternity, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The Trump Team congratulated 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden on his new paternity in a Wednesday tweet, saying, “Congratulations, Joe Biden!”

“So far the Democrat Presidential field is 0-2 with DNA tests,” tweeted Trump War Room Rapid Response member Abigail Marone.

So far the Democrat Presidential field is 0-2 with DNA tests. cc: @ewarren https://t.co/m28DvpDFTl — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) November 20, 2019

