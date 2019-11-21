Elizabeth Warren Rally Derailed By Pro-Charter School Protesters

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign rally in Atlanta on Thursday was derailed by parents protesting the Massachusetts senator’s opposition to charter schools.

The group of parents interrupted Warren’s event, which was aimed at courting black female voters, with chants of “Our children, our choice!” and “We want to be heard!”

A group wearing “powerful parent network” shirts, a group who opposes Warren’s stance on charter schools started chanting “our children our choice” and “we want to be heard!” during the start of Warren’s speech. pic.twitter.com/IOrysOTDgb — Ryan Brooks (@ByRyanBrooks) November 21, 2019

The protesters promoted their disruption on Twitter using the hashtag #PowerfulParentNetwork. Warren has pledged to crack down on school choice if elected, despite the fact that publicly available records show she sent her own son to an elite private school, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

The protesters were eventually escorted out of the event by security. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Said She Was Pushed Out Of Teaching Job For Being ‘Visibly Pregnant’ — But She Told A Different Story In 2007)

The moment protestors are escorted out and @AyannaPressley takes the mic pic.twitter.com/guwvXglZzJ — Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou (@misyrlena) November 22, 2019

That awkward moment when @ewarren has black women kicked out of an event that is supposed to be about respecting black women. https://t.co/f2YmR9n83a — Citizen Stewart (@citizenstewart) November 22, 2019

