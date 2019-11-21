Politics

Elizabeth Warren Rally Derailed By Pro-Charter School Protesters

Democratic Presidential Candidates Participate In Debate In Atlanta, Georgia

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Peter Hasson Senior Reporter

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign rally in Atlanta on Thursday was derailed by parents protesting the Massachusetts senator’s opposition to charter schools.

The group of parents interrupted Warren’s event, which was aimed at courting black female voters, with chants of “Our children, our choice!” and “We want to be heard!”

WATCH: 

The protesters promoted their disruption on Twitter using the hashtag #PowerfulParentNetwork. Warren has pledged to crack down on school choice if elected, despite the fact that publicly available records show she sent her own son to an elite private school, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

The protesters were eventually escorted out of the event by security. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Said She Was Pushed Out Of Teaching Job For Being ‘Visibly Pregnant’ — But She Told A Different Story In 2007)

WATCH:

