Ohio State Is Favored By 18.5 Against Penn State

Ohio State is favored by an absurd amount against Penn State for their Saturday matchup.

The spread for the game is currently at -18.5 in favor of the Buckeyes. Yes, a game between two top 10 teams has a spread that is at 18.5 points. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN’s Chris Fallicia, it’s only the eighth time in the past four decades a game between two top 10 teams has had a spread of 18 points or more.

View this post on Instagram Chip on my shoulder only gotten bigger… A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on Nov 19, 2019 at 8:57am PST

What an absurd line. 18.5 points in favor of OSU! They’re favored by more than two and a half touchdowns against a fellow top 10 team!

Penn State is eighth in the playoff rankings, and the Buckeyes are currently sitting at number two. Oddsmakers are pretty much telling you the gap between the two can’t be overcome, despite both teams being playoff contenders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 20, 2019 at 3:06pm PST

Here’s the crazy part for all of you. I actually think there is a very good chance Ohio State covers 18.5 with ease.

I think there’s a very real chance the outcome sees the Buckeyes winning by three touchdowns or more. They’re at home, they’re loaded with NFL players and Chase Young is going to terrorize Sean Clifford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on Nov 13, 2019 at 5:03pm PST

If Penn State lets Justin Fields and the offense get going, it’s over. The Buckeyes will start stacking up points before the Nittany Lions even realize what has happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Sep 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

Tune in at noon EST on Fox to watch the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions battle. It should be a fun one.