Toronto Maple Leafs Fire Head Coach Mike Babcock

Mike Babcock is no longer the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Babcock, who has 700 career wins as an NHL head coach, was fired by the team Wednesday after a 9-10-4 start to the 2019 campaign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He took over the Maple Leafs after leaving the Red Wings following the 2014-2015 season.

Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan announced today that Mike Babcock has been relieved of his coaching duties and Sheldon Keefe has been named the Club’s new head coach. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 20, 2019

This is a bit of a wild situation for the Maple Leafs. I remember when Babcock left the Red Wings. I wasn’t pleased at all.

He’s one of the best coaches in the NHL, and he’d had an unreal amount of success in Detroit. The Red Wings have dropped off dramatically since his exit.

He went to the Maple Leafs, and was supposed to lead Toronto to greatness.

The good news for Babcock is that he won’t be an unemployed man. He’s got a Stanley Cup victory under his belt, and guys like that don’t stay out of the league for long.

I have no doubt he’ll be back on a bench very soon.

You have to wonder if he regrets leaving the Red Wings now that Toronto has shown him to the exit. Hell, if he wants to come back to Detroit, I’d take him in a heartbeat.

After missing the playoffs several years in a row, the Red Wings could use a change of pace. Maybe, just maybe, Babcock is the guy to get the job done.