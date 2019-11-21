Wisconsin Vs. Minnesota Will Start At 3:30 EST On ABC

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota won’t be played in primetime.

Despite the fact the game could feature two top 10 teams when the Gophers and Badgers meet November 30th, the game will start at 3:30 EST on ABC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin at Minnesota football November 30- 2:30 pm kick – ABC. — Jay Wilson (@JayWilsonTV) November 18, 2019

This is such nonsense. What the hell is wrong with the people scheduling these games? 3:30? This might be the biggest game of the weekend, and it’s getting played with the sun up!

Give me a break. This is a cowardly decision. It’s cowardly and sad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 18, 2019 at 1:45pm PST

This game in the Twin Cities will be a battle for the Big 10 West. This is for a spot in the B1G title game, and it’s being played at 3:30 in the afternoon!

I don’t want to overreact here, but this is pretty much spitting in the face of everything that’s good about college football.

It’s probably going to be freezing out, it might be snowing and this game should be played under the lights. Might some people freeze and get sick? Sure. I’m willing to take that risk.

That’s just how dedicated I am to Wisconsin football. Props to me for being a hero when nobody else has the stones to say what we’re all thinking.

Either way, Wisconsin is going to smoke the Gophers, and we’re winning the Big 10 West. That’s just going to happen.

You can fight against it, but resistance will be futile. The Badgers are winning, and that’s all there is to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 15, 2019 at 3:33pm PST

After you’re done getting your anger out, make sure to tune in November 30 at 3:30 EST on ABC to watch the massacre.