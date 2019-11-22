GQ Corrects Vindman Story After Saying He Was Injured By Birth Control Instead Of Explosive Device

GQ magazine was forced to issue a correction after accidentally claiming that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was injured by birth control instead of an explosive device.

Vindman received a Purple Heart after being injured by an improvised explosive device, or an IED, in Iraq. He has been in the news in relation to his role in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

An Oct. 29 article in the men’s magazine inaccurately stated that Vindman was injured by an IUD, which is an intrauterine device used as birth control for women. It is not clear when the article was corrected, although the unfortunate mistake was making the rounds on Twitter Friday.

“NOTE: This story has been updated. Alexander Vindman received a Purple Heart after being wounded by an IED, or improvised explosive device, not an IUD, or intrauterine device. We regret the error,” the correction reads.

Vindman previously told lawmakers on Oct. 29 that he voiced concerns with White House lawyers after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The phone call sparked an August whistleblower complaint as well as the impeachment inquiry. (RELATED: Vindman Was ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Trump’s Efforts To Alter Foreign Policy. Brit Hume Points Out His ‘Huge Fallacy’)

Vindman listened in on the phone call, in which Trump asked Ukraine officials to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Trump also asked about an investigation into whether the country interfered in the 2016 election.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.