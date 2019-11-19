Lt. Col. Vindman Says He Feels ‘Marginalized’ By Mean Tweets

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said Tuesday during his testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee that he feels “marginalized” by attacks in the media and on Twitter.

Vindman testified in an open hearing Tuesday as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. At one point during the hearing, Ranking Member Devin Nunes mistakenly referred to Vindman as “Mr. Vindman” rather than “Lt. Col. Vindman,” causing Vindman to correct him. (RELATED: Vindman Was ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Trump’s Effort To ‘Subvert’ US Foreign Policy. Brit Hume Points Out His ‘Huge Fallacy’)

Republican Utah Rep. Chris Stewart, an Air Force veteran, later questioned Vindman as to why he felt the need to correct a congressman for not addressing him by his proper military rank.

“Do you always insist on civilians calling you by your rank?” Stewart asked.

WATCH:

“Representative Stewart, I’m in uniform wearing my military rank. I just thought it was appropriate to stick with that,” Vindman started. “The attacks that I’ve had in the press and Twitter have kind of eliminated the fact that — either marginalized me as a military officer or — ”

Stewart interjected that Nunes did not mean to disrespect him by not addressing him by his rank, and Vindman agreed.