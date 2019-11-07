Donald Trump Jr. Defends Whistleblower Tweet, References Drudge Report

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on ABC’s “The View” Thursday and defended a tweet where he allegedly revealed the name of the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower.

The Ukraine whistleblower’s alleged identity was referenced in an online news article that Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out Wednesday. He has faced criticism for his tweet, which he defended, saying that it the alleged name has been in the “public domain for weeks.”

The entire media is #Triggered that I (a private citizen) tweeted out a story naming the alleged whistleblower. Are they going to pretend that his name hasn’t been in the public domain for weeks now? Numerous people & news outlets including Real Clear Politics already ID’d him. https://t.co/bcamyTaXP3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2019

The Daily Caller has not independently confirmed the identity of the whistleblower.

“I don’t think I should have to forgo my First Amendment rights. I didn’t want to create hysteria…the name is out there. I didn’t even realize that this is some sort of big secret,” Trump Jr. said. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Worried’: Donald Trump Jr. Puts Kentucky Race In Perspective For GOP)

“So you don’t regret doing that?” Sunny Hostin said.

“I don’t regret doing it, no. I don’t think I should have to forego my First Amendment rights,” Trump Jr. said. “It’s out there, I read it in an article, I’ve been reading it for a week, I saw it on the Drudge Report…This is not some secret, but to then say, because it’s Donald Trump Jr., because he’s an outspoken guy…”

“Why was there no outrage when Drudge Report, which is a major website, probably the largest aggregator of media news in America–he puts it out there a few days ago, and crickets, no problem with that,” he added. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Shreds Ilhan Omar Over Alleged Affair)

“Listen, man. I don’t know how many people here read the Drudge Report. I don’t know, but I’m saying a lot more people know your name than know the Drudge Report,” Whoopi Goldberg said after some crosstalk. (RELATED: Exclusive: Former CIA Agent Explains ‘Concerted Effort’ Within CIA ‘To Discredit And Attack The President’)

The president’s son has been doing a press run for his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

During a recent appearance on CBS, he was asked who his favorite Democrat was, to which he responded, “Mitt Romney.” (RELATED: Don Jr. Says He Rejected POTUS Advice To Cool It On Twitter During Mueller Probe)