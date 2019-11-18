Trump Suggests He’ll ‘Consider’ Testifying In Impeachment Inquiry Despite Refusal To Cooperate

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will “strongly consider” testifying in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

“Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!” the president said in a tweet, referring to his possible testimony.

Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

The comment came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday’s “Face the Nation” that the president could “come right before the committee and talk … or he could do it in writing.” (RELATED: McConnell On Dismissal Of Trump Impeachment Articles: ‘We’ll Have To Have A Trial’)

The Trump administration is directing officials not to comply with the inquiry, which sprang up after Trump requested Ukraine’s president investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s business ties in the country. House Democrats voted in support of an impeachment inquiry in October.

