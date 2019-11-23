Actress Sarah Hyland Turns 29 Years Old

November 24 is Sarah Hyland’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Sarah Hyland is an American actress born in Manhattan, New York. She attended the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan. She began her acting career after being cast as Howard Stern’s daughter in “Private Parts” in 1997.

She was cast as Molly in the 1999 film “Annie” and appeared in NBC’s “Lipstick Jungle.” (RELATED: Sarah Hyland Says Her Relationship With Fiancé Wells Adams Started After He Slid Into Her DMs)

In 2009, she was cast as Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom “Modern Family.” Hyland and the cast have won the the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series each year from 2011-2014.

In 2011, Hyland starred in the Disney Channel movie “Geek Charming.”

She began dating “Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams in November 2017. The couple moved in together in August 2018 and announced their engagement in July 2019.

