No Major Democratic Candidate Surveyed Would Consider An Anti-Abortion Running Mate

No major Democratic presidential candidate would consider picking an anti-abortion running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Times surveyed 2020 presidential candidates on abortion-related issues, including whether they would consider choosing an anti-abortion running mate. Every major Democratic candidate, with the exception of Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard who did not take the survey, would not. Gabbard did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

2020 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang would not “consider a running mate who opposes abortion rights,” the Times reported. (RELATED: Pro-Abortion Democratic Montana Governor Backs Away From Democratic Litmus Test On Abortion)

The publication conducted the survey before 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick entered the race. Bloomberg did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment, and Patrick could not be reached.

The topic was addressed at the Democratic debate on Nov. 20, where Warren did not say whether there is room in her party for anti-abortion Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“I have made clear what I think the Democratic Party stands for,” Warren said. “I’m not here to try to drive anyone out of this party. I’m not here to try to build fences.”

WATCH:

“But I am here to say this is what I will fight for as president of the United States,” the Massachusetts senator added. “The women of America can count on that.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.