Hockey Player Drops Opponent With Brutal Punch

A hockey player absolutely nuked his opponent in a viral video.

In a Twitter video posted by Barstool Sports, two hockey players are scrapping in a game, and one of them ended it damn near immediately. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

He cocked back, let it fly, connected and dropped his opponent on the spot. Watch the incredible video below.

My friends, that’s about as brutal as it gets when it comes to hockey fights. When you get dropped like that, it’s just the end of the road for you.

Just take your skates off forever because it’s over. There’s no coming back from getting lit up in a hockey fight like the dude above did.

That might sound harsh, but it’s the truth. Once you hit the deck in that fashion, congrats, your career is over on the spot.

Can you believe there are people who actually want to take fighting out of the sport? It makes no sense to me at all.

I’m all for player safety, and I’m not for unnecessary brutality. Having said that, we have to keep fighting in hockey.

We just have to. It polices the game and provides us with moments like the video above.

Major props to this dude for throwing one of the best hockey punches we’ve ever seen!