Smoke Break: Porn Star Teanna Trump Claims Mystery Basketball Player Owes Her Money

The Oklahoma City Thunder are having problems on and off the court this year.

Recovering from the off-season departures of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder have struggled to a 5-10 record, and look set to miss the playoffs for just the second time in the last 10 years. And now, one of their players apparently owes porn star Teanna Trump money.

This has the potential to be one of the wildest stories of the year. It has porn, it has basketball, and most importantly it has David Hookstead. Watch Hookstead break the entire situation down as only he can in the latest edition of “Smoke Break.”

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows: