‘Sunday Night Football’ Gets Big Ratings, Crushes The American Music Awards

“Sunday Night Football” absolutely crushed the American Music Awards in the TV ratings on Sunday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 49ers crushing the Packers generated just under 17 million viewers on NBC, which was a 22% increase from last week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on Nov 25, 2019 at 8:32am PST

As for the AMAs, the show didn’t have nearly as impressive of an outing. The same report claimed only 6.73 million people watch Taylor Swift and Post Malone dominate the show.

THR reported it’ll be the worst ratings ever for the AMAs if the early numbers hold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:40pm PST

This is music to my ears. I’m not one of those people who constantly wants to dunk on awards shows. They’re not really my thing, but I understand why some people like them.

Having said that, I love that the NFL absolutely crushed the AMAs. That’s a good sign for the soul of the country.

I always say we’re in a good place whenever the NFL and college football are dominating. That’s just a fact, and it’s been that way all season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:36pm PST

It’s even better when the NFL is crushing Hollywood. It just goes to show what people actually care about. Next time somebody tells you the league is dying, just go ahead and read them these numbers. It should end the debate on the spot.