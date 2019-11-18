Deebo Samuel Makes Absurd Catch Against The Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel made an unreal catch during a Sunday win over the Cardinals.

Samuel was locked down by Patrick Peterson when the ball was tossed his way. I’m not talking about just tight coverage.

Peterson had a blanket on him and it made no difference. He somehow managed to come down with the ball, despite the fact it was pretty much thrown right behind the defender. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane play below.

My friends, I think we can go ahead and guarantee that will end up being one of the best catches we see all year.

How did Samuel come down with that ball? There’s nothing about that catch that makes sense at all. The ball was thrown right at Peterson’s back.

There’s no logical explanation for how the 49ers receiver was able to bring that ball in.

He made one of the best catches you’ll ever see, and the 49ers won the game. If you’re a fan of San Francisco, you really can’t ask for much more.

We’ll see where the catch ranks when it’s all said and done, but I think there’s a very high chance it’ll be one of the best we see this season.

Hell of a catch from Samuel.