Matthew McConaughey Tweets Pete Carroll Can Turn A Glass Of Water Into A Lake

Matthew McConaughey had a majestic tweet early Tuesday morning.

Following the Seahawks beating the 49ers in overtime, the "True Detective" star tweeted, "you give @PeteCarroll a glass of water he turns it into a lake and goes skiing on it."

you give @PeteCarroll a glass of water he turns it into a lake and goes skiing on it. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) November 12, 2019

That’s it, folks. We have the tweet of the year for 2019. Turn a glass of water into a lake of skiing? Yeah, it’s over.

That’s one hell of a tweet from our favorite movie star. I’m sitting here legitimately at a loss for words.

I’d like to apologize in advance to all the people in my sphere of influence that have to hear me speak on a daily basis. I’m about to start dropping this line into conversations on a regular basis.

It’s not that I want to. I simply just don’t have a choice. It’s too good to not use.

McConaughey is also the perfect example of the kind of person who should absolutely be on social media. Most people on Instagram and Twitter are useless.

They provide nothing of value at all. McConaughey is much different. I hang onto every single word that man has to say.

He knows who he is, he doesn’t apologize and he’s as authentic as they come. You just don’t find that today on the internet.

Stay frosty, buddy! You’re one of the few bright spots on the internet.