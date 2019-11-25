Tom Arnold On 2020 Race, Trump Impeachment Effort And His Own Controversial Tweets

Actor Tom Arnold spoke with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about his views on the 2020 presidential race, the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump and some of his own controversial tweets — even some of the ones he directed at Hamill in the past.

Arnold is part of the “Impeachment Task Force,” which is made up of several anti-Trump Hollywood celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Rosie O’Donnell, George Takei and Ron Perlman. (RELATED: New ‘Impeachment Task Force’ Draws Anti-Trump Celebs Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, And Rosie O’Donnell)

According to Arnold he and others in the group use their platforms to speak out against the president and have been featured in ads against Trump.

As for the controversial tweets, Arnold admitted that he had crossed the line at times including with some of the tweets he directed at social media personalities Diamond and Silk.

WATCH: