Kate Middleton And Prince William React To Camila Cabello’s Confession About Stealing From The Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William reacted Tuesday to Camila Cabello following her confession about how she stole a pencil from the palace after visiting earlier this year.

It all started after the 22-year-old singer shared Tuesday during her interview with BBC 1 Radio’s “Breakfast with Greg James” that when she visited Kensington Palace she stole a pencil, per Fox News. (RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Appear To Confirm Dating Rumors After Kissing Photos Surface)

“Don’t tell anybody what my mother and I did,” the “Senorita” hitmaker warned the host.

WATCH:

“I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate” @KensingtonRoyal@GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace ???? pic.twitter.com/aKArMdD04H — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2019

“We were at Kensington Palace… we were about to meet [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton] and I said, ‘[You] gotta steal something. Steal something… steal that pencil,” the radio host explained. (RELATED: Superstar Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Spark Dating Rumors After Packing On The PDA)

“And I was like, you triple-doggy-dare me,” Cabello replied. “And you can’t not do a triple-doggy-dare. If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So I did it.”

The host Greg James then confirmed that he indeed did “triple doggy” dare her, before ratting her out to palace officials.

“You, to one of the palace people, called me out on it, and were like, ‘She stole a pencil,'” the “Easy” hitmaker shared. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And I put it in my mom’s purse, and my mom was like, ‘No, we have to give it back. We have to give back the pencil.'”

However, in the end Camila kept that pencil, but apologized to the Duke and Duchess for doing so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:35am PDT

“So I’m sorry,” the “Cry for Me” singer said. “I still have it. I’m sorry [Prince] William, and I’m sorry Kate [Middleton]. I honestly couldn’t sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest.”

In response, the official Twitter account for Middleton and her royal husband retweeted the interview and included a side eyes emoji.

???? — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

Well, the secret is out now!