Shawn Mendes Says He And Camila Cabello’s Romance Is The Real Deal

Shawn Mendes swears his romance and relationship with singer Camila Cabello is the real deal, but wasn’t ready to say if they have said the “L” word to each other yet.

The 21-year-old singer shared those details with TMZ in a piece published Thursday and admitted hat he had indeed meet the parents of the “Havana” hitmaker who he said he has known for a “long time.”(RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Appear To Confirm Dating Rumors After Kissing Photos Surface)

Shawn Mendes Says He’s Met Camila’s Parents, Not Dating for Publicity https://t.co/Ya38tOhn2b — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2019

At one point, the “Senorita” singer referenced that video of the couple kissing in a bizarre manner that made headlines. Mendes told the outlet that it was “a little bit of a joke” after all the speculation over their relationship being nothing but a PR stunt. (RELATED: Superstar Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Spark Dating Rumors After Packing On The PDA)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Sep 11, 2019 at 10:01pm PDT

“Definitely, not a publicity stunt,” the “Stitches” hitmaker added about them dating.

But when the camera crew point-blank asked the singer if he and Cabello where using the “L” word yet, Mendes had nothing to say.

It comes following weeks of rumors the two were dating that seemingly were confirmed when pictures surfaced of the two packing on the public displays of affection and getting cozy in a pool while on a trip to Miami.

As previously reported, the “Never Be The Same” hitmaker recently split from her boyfriend Matthew Hussey after a year together, one week after a steamy video of Cabello and Mendes posted for her song “Señorita.”