Report: Camila Cabello And Matthew Hussey Split After Year Together

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey’s relationship is reportedly over and the two have called it quits after first being linked together in February of last year.

The 22-year-old singer and her relationship coach boyfriend are no longer an item after dating for the last 18 months, according to the Sun UK in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [Slideshow])

“It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year-and-a-half and want to stay friends despite going their own way,” a source close to the singer shared with the outlet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“This is of course going to fuel rumors that she and Shawn [Mendes] have become more than just pals though,” the source added.

The “Havana” hitmaker and Hussey first sparked rumors they were together after being spotted spending time on the beach in Mexico last year, per E! News.

“Camila recently started dating Matthew,” a source shared at the time. “It wasn’t something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work.”

“She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level,” the insider added.

A year later, they were spotted together at a Vanity Fair’s Oscars party in February. The pair was last photographed together last month, after they had taken a trip to Italy.

She recently released a steamy music video for her new single Senorita with superstar Shawn Mendes.